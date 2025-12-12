Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Economist calls out Trump for pushing up prices ‘on purpose’ after campaigning on affordability December 5, 2025 / 06:09

Declining tariff revenue creates a significant new headache for the White House

The problem for Trump is that he has already made firm commitments to spend the money he doesn’t have.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post