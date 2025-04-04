Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Economic Armageddon’? Trump’s tariffs plunge global markets into chaos April 4, 2025 / 11:45

As the stock market falls, Trump haunted by his discredited campaign promises

“You can’t really watch the stock market,” the president said last month. As retirement accounts take a severe hit, it's a little late for that.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post