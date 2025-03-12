The Fox News universe is trying to prep Trump supporters for economic pain

After President Donald Trump declined to say whether he’s expecting a recession this year, stock markets took a tumble Monday. That continued Tuesday, as Trump’s announcements of additional tariffs on Canada sent stocks further into free fall.

Last fall, Elon Musk told people to expect “temporary hardship” and a collapsed economy under Trump’s economic policies, but the president and his allies have been more open recently in conceding that Americans will face such harm.

Now that the cat is officially out of the bag, many contributors and hosts on the president’s favorite news network, Fox News, and its sister channel, Fox Business, seem to have rallied around a common conclusion: Pain is on the horizon.

Last week on Fox Business, for example, conservative economist Brian Wesbury characterized the nation’s economic outlook as “not a heart attack; it’s heartburn.”

As such, pain is coming for Americans, he said, thanks to Trump’s tariff policies:

I think it will slow the economy down a little bit. Then we have to count on cutting spending and cutting taxes, and cutting interest rates, to lift it in other places, so net-net … we’re going to make it through this. I still expect a recession, but this is not the Great Depression. We’re not in 2000, we’re not in 2009. We’ll have some pain. But we have to, before we get to the game.

“We’ll have some pain” sounds like a pretty grim economic outlook, no?

During a conversation with Fox News host Harris Faulkner, Fox Business host Jackie DeAngelis had a similar message for viewers:

This is going to be hard. It might be a little painful, but the CEO of our country, President Donald Trump, is actually doing something that is really courageous, Harris. Nobody has tried to do this, even though we’ve known for the last 30 years that we need to.