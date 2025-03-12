Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Roller coaster ride on Wall Street’: Another tumultuous day amid Trump tariffs March 11, 2025 / 12:00

The Fox News universe is trying to prep Trump supporters for economic pain

Hosts and guests have all but admitted Trump’s economic policies will harm Americans. Now they’re trying to convince people the pain will be worth it.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post