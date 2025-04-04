Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump signs executive order prohibiting trans women from playing in womens’ and girls’ sports February 5, 2025 / 05:12

A trans woman was arrested at the Florida Capitol for using the women’s restroom

Marcy Rheintgen, a college student, was arrested on a trespassing charge for using a women’s restroom to protest against Florida’s bathroom ban.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post