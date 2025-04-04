Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Needless economic pain from Trump not even worth it if his tariff gambit works: Economist April 3, 2025 / 04:40

Amid turmoil, Trump heads to Florida for a golf event (again)

After setting much of the global economy — and retirement accounts — on fire, taking a golf trip isn’t a great look for Trump.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post