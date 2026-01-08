Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democratic leaders are failing to stand up to Trump on Venezuela

The party establishment is refusing to condemn the key problem with Trump's invasion of the country.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at a press conference on Feb. 04, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at a press conference on Feb. 04, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol.Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.