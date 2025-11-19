Opinion

Dow, S&P 500 fall amid A.I-driven tech slump November 18, 2025 / 08:45

Stephanie Ruhle: Will Trump throw a lifeline to Big Tech at the expense of taxpayers?

In 2008, the government bailed out the U.S.’ biggest banks. “What is stopping Trump from doing the same thing if the AI bubble bursts?” Ruhle asked.

Nov. 19, 2025, 5:02 PM EST

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

