Stephanie Ruhle: Will Trump throw a lifeline to Big Tech at the expense of taxpayers?

After four straight days of market declines, MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle sounded the alarm over growing anxiety about a potential artificial intelligence investment bubble, with possible inflated valuations and rising debt among the biggest tech companies fueling concern among investors.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar suggested the federal government could provide financial support to the company and “backstop” its investments. Friar’s comments set off a firestorm of criticism, including from Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who urged the federal government not to bail out Big Tech companies.

On Wednesday’s “The 11th Hour,” Ruhle laid out why AI companies may be angling for federal support.

“In theory, the argument they are making is that it is not just about one company,” she explained. “It’s about building out our national AI infrastructure so we can compete and win the global race for AI. But if things go south and the stock market falls off a cliff, then the government might need to step in to protect this bet on the future.”