House GOP passes health care bill going nowhere while real deal takes shape

House Republicans muscled through a messaging bill on health care. But a bipartisan group of lawmakers in both chambers are working on a deal that could actually lower costs for Americans.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in the House Chamber of the Capitol on Jan. 3, 2025.
By  Kevin Frey  and  Mychael Schnell

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.