‘We smell a rat’: Senate Dem warns of consequences if DOJ fails to release Epstein files

“We do not think the administration is going to release the information on Friday by midnight that Americans are expecting,” Sen. Jeff Merkley told MS NOW.

‘We smell a rat’: Sen. Merkley doubts Trump DOJ compliance with Epstein files deadline December 17, 2025 / 09:11
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.