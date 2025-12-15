Why the House Republicans’ health care ‘plan’ isn’t a serious health care plan

With Affordable Care Act subsidies poised to expire, and tens of millions of American consumers facing painful spikes in their health care costs, Senate Republicans pitched a bill last week that made no effort to extend the existing enhanced tax credits. Rather, the plan from Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Mike Crapo of Idaho tried to replace the subsidies with expanded health saving accounts.

It was an inadequate proposal that was easily defeated: When the plan reached the Senate floor, it needed 60 votes to advance. Facing bipartisan opposition, it received 51.

As for the GOP majority in the House, party leaders have spent months insisting that they’d present a plan of their own, and on Friday, they fulfilled this promise — sort of. As my MS NOW colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim reported:

The bill includes several measures that have broad support among Republicans, including reinstating cost-sharing reductions and allowing small businesses to buy health insurance as a group. But it notably would not extend enhanced ACA subsidies, which are set to expire in just a few weeks. The expiration of those subsidies is expected to cause premiums to more than double on average for roughly 22 million Americans.

For those keeping score, this proposal, unveiled late Friday by House GOP leaders, is one of at least 10 different health care bills pushed by congressional Republicans in recent weeks, as the party struggles to coalesce around a unified approach.

At this point, it’s important to define some of the relevant terms here. Broadly speaking, there’s been talk in GOP circles for roughly 16 years about creating a comprehensive Republican alternative designed to replace the Affordable Care Act. Separately, GOP officials have also focused more recently on a plan to address the expiring ACA subsidies and looming spike in health care coverage premiums.

The legislation unveiled late last week by House Speaker Mike Johnson and his colleagues neither replaces the ACA nor resolves the more immediate crisis facing tens of millions of consumers.