On Social Security’s 90th anniversary, the White House pushes four absurd falsehoods

Donald Trump made four specific claims about the system and his record. All four points were demonstrably wrong.

Aug. 15, 2025, 8:55 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

