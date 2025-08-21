It’s no surprise what President Trump and the GOP are doing to Social Security

Every election season, we Democrats vow to protect Social Security and Medicare and point out how Republicans would endanger the programs if given the chance. Republicans reliably feign indignation at the charge, despite their repeated plans to make massive cuts to Social Security and drive up the deficit. Well, no one should ever again fall for Republicans’ faux indignation. Within months of consolidating control of the White House and Congress, Republicans went to work destabilizing Social Security, Medicare and the entire American health care system. Creepy billionaires love what they’ve done, but the public hates it, so Republicans hide their mischief.

Within months of consolidating control of the White House and Congress, Republicans went to work destabilizing Social Security.

Let’s look first at Social Security, which for 90 years has been the bedrock of economic fairness and retirement security for Americans. In 2022, Social Security lifted 28.9 million Americans out of poverty. Nearly half of all seniors live in households that receive at least 50% of their family income from Social Security benefits. These are earned benefits; retirees have paid into the system over a lifetime of work. But the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress want to hand off the data and the funds to private equity and Big Tech.

When President Trump took office, he sent Elon Musk and DOGE into the Social Security Administration, ostensibly to “eliminate waste, fraud and abuse.” It turns out DOGE was the waste, fraud and abuse. Musk falsely called Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time” and said that alleged fraud in entitlement programs is “the big one to eliminate,” despite the fact that Social Security fraud is extremely rare. His DOGE boys began to gum up the operations of the Social Security Administration. The Trump administration drove out staff, eliminated thousands of positions at the agency, tried to close regional offices, fouled up the agency’s website and added burdensome new requirements for seniors to access services.

One investigation found that callers’ wait times soared to nearly an hour and 45 minutes, sometimes exceeding three hours. If they can foul up operations enough, and create an “interruption of benefits,” they can send in their private equity and tech bros to “save” the system they broke; in other words, privatization by fake emergency.

Last month, when President Trump and congressional Republicans jammed through their Beautiful-for-Billionaires bill, it included tax cuts that make the financial picture for Social Security more challenging. It gets worse from there: Treasury Secretary Bessent, who couldn’t help himself, slipped and called the investment accounts created by the law a “backdoor for privatizing Social Security.” Republicans are obsessed with handing seniors’ money and data off to private equity — a recipe for disaster.

On to Medicare: Medicare is facing its own problems because of Trump’s Beautiful-for-Billionaires Bill. We all know that the new law explodes our debt and deficits to give tax breaks for the ultra-rich and giant corporations, while slashing Medicaid and eliminating programs to feed hungry families. We see those Medicaid cuts coming at our hospitals and nursing homes. But there’s also a sneak attack on Medicare hiding in their law.