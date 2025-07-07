Social Security Administration takes a step too far with deceptive email on megabill

In theory, Republicans wouldn’t have to lie about their domestic policy megabill, which narrowly passed Congress last week. After all, to hear GOP proponents tell it, the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act is filled with wonderful provisions that Americans are going to love.

But in practice, it’s not quite working out that way.

The idea that the megabill eliminates federal taxes on Social Security — a claim Trump has made repeatedly of late — is plainly false.

Donald Trump, for example, spent months insisting that failing to pass the far-right reconciliation package would result in 68% tax hikes — a figure that was both entirely made up and completely untrue. That, however, was hardly the only bogus claim: The president and his allies have similarly peddled all kinds of related falsehoods about the scope of the tax breaks, the impact on Medicaid beneficiaries, and the projected deficits.

But that’s one claim in particular that the White House and its partners have been especially excited about: the idea that the far-right megabill eliminated taxes on Social Security benefits — a claim Trump and other Republicans have leaned into with unnerving enthusiasm, before and after the legislation cleared Capitol Hill.

The message, however, wasn’t just peddled by politicians. NBC News reported:

The Social Security Administration has sent a misleading email to beneficiaries stating that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts and spending law eliminates taxes on Social Security benefits for most recipients.

“The bill ensures that nearly 90% of Social Security beneficiaries will no longer pay federal income taxes on their benefits, providing meaningful and immediate relief to seniors who have spent a lifetime contributing to our nation’s economy,” the email claimed, alongside a subject line that read, “Social Security Applauds Passage of Legislation Providing Historic Tax Relief for Seniors.”

The same unsolicited political message added, “The new law includes a provision that eliminates federal income taxes on Social Security benefits for most beneficiaries, providing relief to individuals and couples.”

So, a few things.

First and foremost, the idea that the megabill eliminates federal taxes on Social Security — a claim Trump has made repeatedly of late — is plainly false. In fact, congressional Republicans relied on the budget reconciliation process to advance the package, and it’s procedurally impossible to change Social Security through this complex process.