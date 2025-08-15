Putin is looking to play Trump for a fool — again — at the Alaska summit

President Donald Trump’s team, which has been scrambling amidst Alaska’s tourist season to find a venue for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has succeeded. The two leaders will meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, just north of Anchorage. The Americans apparently tried to persuade the Russians to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in some fashion, but Putin’s “nyet” proved unyielding.
Zelenskyy worries that Trump and Putin will do a deal over his head and present Ukraine with a fait accompli. He’s not wrong to be concerned, given Trump’s well-documented affinity for Putin.
Trump has insisted that Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine had he been in the White House in 2022. In January, Putin echoed this claim, blaming the war on the 2020 election, which he, like Trump, falsely asserted was “stolen.” Trump also promised, on dozens of occasions in 2023 and 2024, to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours if re-elected.
But as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began, Trump called it “genius.” Once back in office, in February he and Vice President JD Vance publicly humiliated Zelenskyy during a now-infamous White House meeting. In April, Trump even blamed Zelenskyy for provoking Russia’s invasion and also chided him for not accepting Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a move that Trump claimed would have cleared the way for a political settlement brokered by him.
In recent months, Trump has been vexed by Putin’s persistent, devastating attacks on Ukrainian cities and the Russian leader’s refusal to heed his calls to stop. In July, Trump complained that Putin “talks nice and then he bombs everybody,” all but conceding that Putin had been playing him. On July 14, he issued Putin a 50-day ultimatum to accept a 30-day ceasefire (he proposed it in May and Zelenskyy quickly accepted) or face U.S. sanctions starting Sept. 2.
But on July 29, Trump upped the ante by reducing that deadline to “10 or 12 days,” with Aug. 8 as the final day. Putin refused to blink and continued his relentless drone and missile strikes.
Last week, Trump dispatched the White House’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, a real estate ally with no previous diplomatic experience, to Moscow to meet with Putin for the fifth time this year.
Witkoff has reportedly met with Putin unaccompanied by the State Department’s Russia experts and has also relied on Putin’s interpreters. Predictably, he returned from Moscow parroting standard Kremlin arguments. After one trip, for example, he stated that Putin had organized referendums in occupied Ukrainian provinces in September 2022 and that the local population chose to join Russia, adding for good measure that these are “Russian-speaking” areas.
Witkoff seemed not to know that international law deems wartime referendums conducted by an occupying country illegitimate — for obvious reasons — and that, in any event, Russia did not control all four provinces back then and still fully occupies only Luhansk.
Moreover, ethnic Russians make up varying percentages in these provinces. For example, they account for only a quarter of the population in Kherson and about half in Donetsk. And ethnicity and language don’t always reliably indicate people’s loyalties, whether in Ukraine or anywhere else. During my four trips to wartime Ukraine, I have met many Ukrainian soldiers who speak Russian to one another — while fighting Russians. Witkoff appears unaware of such nuances.
Following Witkoff’s Aug. 6 meeting with Putin, Trump announced that he’d meet the Russian president and proposed land swaps as part of a political settlement in Ukraine. In practice that would require Ukraine to cede the Donbas region (the province of Donetsk and Luhansk) to Russia in return for retaining those parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south that remain under Kyiv’s control.