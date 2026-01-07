Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Psaki: Donald Trump is addicted to power; planning, not so much January 6, 2026 / 10:41

As Trump claims Venezuela will ‘turn over’ oil to the U.S., one problem looms large

The Constitution gives lawmakers the power of the purse. When the president effectively responds, “I get my own purse,” there’s a problem.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post