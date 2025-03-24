Trump’s decision to cut Radio Free Europe comes at a great cost to democracy

UPDATE (March 27, 2025 5:54 p.m. E.T.) Kari Lake, who oversees the United States Agency for Global Media has filed a motion in court declaring the agency’s intent to reverse its terminations of grants to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
UPDATE (March 25, 2025 4:31 p.m. E.T.): U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday that prevents United States Agency for Global Media from withholding congressionally appropriated funds from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.
In 2003, when I first walked through the doors of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), one of the first things I noticed was the wall of fallen heroes, RFE/RL journalists murdered for simply reporting the truth. Their names and photos were a chilling reminder that this wasn’t just a job. It was a mission.
Before then, I’d already reported from some of the world’s most dangerous places, most recently as the Afghanistan bureau chief for the Turkish news agency IHA. But nothing prepared me for that moment in September 2006 when I sat at my desk, and the editor on duty announced: “We are leading today’s news hour with the killing of Ogulsapar Muradova.”
Muradova, RFE/RL’s correspondent in Turkmenistan, had been arrested there weeks before. Her family was later told to collect her body—bruised, battered and bearing the unmistakable signs of torture. There was no autopsy. No court case. No justice.
Her crime? Reporting the news.
On March 15, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) terminated RFE/RL’s federal funding grant, along with that of its sister organization, Radio Free Asia, and placed the vast majority of Voice of America staff on administrative leave—effectively gutting the organization and silencing its work. The justification? Cost-cutting.
But this isn’t just a budget cut. In the words of RFE/RL President Stephen Capus, “It would be a massive gift to America’s enemies, the dictators” who have spent decades trying—and failing—to silence RFE/RL.
For nearly 75 years, RFE/RL has been a voice for those silenced by their own governments, from the Soviet-controlled Eastern Bloc to today’s authoritarian regimes in Central Asia, Russia, Iran and beyond. It has exposed corruption, countered disinformation and provided a rare platform for citizens to speak out in places where doing so can mean prison—or worse.
During Tajikistan’s civil war, RFE/RL’s Tajik service, Radio Ozodi, became the country’s most trusted news source. When the Turkmen government outright banned the word “COVID-19” during the pandemic, RFE/RL was the only source telling the truth about the virus.
Across its broadcast region, RFE/RL’s investigative work has led to real change: schools suddenly repaired, electricity restored, health crises averted, officials forced to act on citizen complaints—simply because RFE/RL exposed their failures.
Though despised by those in power, our words were impossible to ignore. During my time as director of RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service, Azatlyk, it was widely known that transcripts of our daily broadcasts reached the president’s desk.
That is the power of free media. That is the power the U.S. government is now poised to destroy.
The U.S. will save $142 million per year cutting RFE/RL —less than the price of a single F-35A fighter jet.
Elon Musk called for the shutdown of U.S.-funded media, including RFE/RL, in a February post on X. That paved the way for its downfall. Last year, Musk’s company SpaceX launched 138 Falcon 9 rockets. RFE/RL’s annual budget of $142 million costs less than two Falcon 9 flights. And unlike billion-dollar space tourism ventures, which benefit a handful of billionaires, RFE/RL serves 47.4 million people every week
From Moscow to Beijing, Tehran to Kabul, authoritarian regimes have long understood that their greatest threat is not foreign armies, but free information. That’s why they have jailed, tortured and murdered journalists. That’s why they have expelled foreign media, banned independent outlets and built firewalls to block the truth from reaching the people.
And now, instead of continuing to promote free information and democracy, America is handing those authoritarian regimes exactly what they want.
Since the Cold War, RFE/RL has been America’s most powerful soft power tool, a direct challenge to the lies and propaganda of authoritarian states. As Natan Sharansky and other former prisoners of communism have testified, RFE/RL was a source of hope, a reminder that America had not forgotten them.
Today, that mission is as urgent as ever.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has turned state media into an engine of military propaganda. China’s influence operations have expanded across Asia, Africa and Europe. The Taliban runs Afghanistan’s airwaves. Iran censors the internet and jails dissenters. And yet, as authoritarianism rises, America is retreating from the fight.
The void left by RFE/RL’s shutdown won’t remain empty for long.
Will it be filled by independent journalism? No.
It will be filled by Russian disinformation. By Chinese Communist Party propaganda. By Iranian state-controlled outlets spewing anti-Western rhetoric. By the Taliban’s “Mullah Radio.”