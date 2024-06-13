Opinion

‘Republicans are terrified’ of contraception, IVF: Senator ahead of access vote June 13, 2024 / 05:01

Senate Republicans derail bill to protect IVF access (again)

On the one hand, congressional Republicans claim to support IVF access. On the other hand, GOP lawmakers keep voting against federal IVF protections.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

