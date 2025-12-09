Lawmakers bash leaders for cutting IVF coverage from Pentagon policy bill

After both the House and Senate passed a Pentagon policy bill that included an expansion of in vitro fertilization coverage for active duty service members and their families, congressional leaders stripped the provision from the final version — and lawmakers in both parties are livid.
As the House prepares for a final vote on the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, on Wednesday, frustration is boiling over across the aisle.
Democrats are directing their anger at Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accusing him of blocking the provision in defiance of President Donald Trump’s stated support.
“Trump claimed on the campaign trail that he’d make IVF free for all Americans, creepily declaring himself the ‘father of IVF,’” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a member of the Armed Services Committee and a key advocate of the IVF provision. “Well, he proved he’s a deadbeat dad by not only failing to make IVF free for anyone, but standing by as Speaker Johnson undermined one of his key campaign promises and stripped coverage from service members behind closed doors that both the House and Senate approved.”
“Shame on them,” Duckworth added.
As MS NOW first reported last week, Johnson was working to keep the IVF language — which would have expanded TRICARE, the insurance plan for service members and their families, to cover IVF services for all enrollees — out of the compromise bill. (Currently, TRICARE only covers fertility services for military members whose infertility was caused by “a serious or severe illness or injury while on active duty.”)
The co-chairs of the Congressional Reproductive Freedom Caucus — Reps. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. — said in a statement that, “Nothing could be truer to our American values than giving those who fight for our freedom the freedom to build their families on their terms.”
“If IVF is truly a priority for this Republican President, he and the House Speaker must both answer for this glaring omission,” they said.
Rep. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., another member of the Armed Services Committee, placed the onus at the feet of congressional leaders who crafted the final version of the annual defense policy bill.
“It’s frustrating and angering that the will of both houses has essentially been negated on that point and a number of others by a conference committee that seems unresponsive to the will of the majority,” Blumenthal told MS NOW.
But it’s not just Democrats who are frustrated that the IVF language was cut from the final bill. A wide range of GOP lawmakers said leaders were wrong to cut that provision.
“I regret that. I wish they had put it in there,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said. “I support IVF. I think the American people support IVF. For the life of me, I don’t know why they didn’t include it in there. I think they made a mistake by not including it in there.”
When asked about leaders cutting the IVF provision, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said it was “not the way that I would do it.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said it was “unfortunate” the language wasn’t included. And Rep. Mike Lawler of New York — one of three House Republicans representing districts Vice President Kamala Harris won in 2024 — told MS NOW that he was “disappointed” the IVF provision didn’t survive in the final bill.
“It’s something I campaigned on, and President Trump did as well, and I appreciate the work he’s already done to push this issue forward,” Lawler said. “We owe it to our service members and their families to follow through on that commitment.”
The bipartisan frustrations broke out on Sunday after congressional leaders unveiled the 3,086-page annual defense policy bill. The sprawling legislation authorizes $890 billion for the Pentagon, National Nuclear Security Administration and related agencies, and includes a 4% pay raise for enlisted service members.
But notably missing from the bill was the language that would mandate TRICARE, the insurance policy for service members and their families, to cover IVF.
Duckworth told MS NOW last week that Johnson was “single-handedly working behind closed doors — and against the President’s promise — to rip this provision away from our heroes and their families.” In the past, Johnson has expressed support for IVF, but has expressed concerns about the disposal of unused embryos.
A spokeswoman for the speaker told MS NOW last week that Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill “have been working to lower costs and expand access to IVF.”
“The Speaker has clearly and repeatedly stated he is supportive of access to IVF when sufficient pro-life protections are in place, and he will continue to be supportive when it is done responsibly and ethically,” the spokeswoman said.
Asked about the exclusion of the provision on Monday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said the IVF language “was one of the many issues at the end that were — there was a disagreement about, and ultimately didn’t land.”