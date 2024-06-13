The GOP’s latest cheap shot is about more than Merrick Garland

The House voted on Wednesday to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to play along with Republicans’ attempt to politically embarrass Garland’s boss. The contempt referral, which saw every Republican but one sign off on the resolution, marks the third presidential administration in a row to see the House pass a contempt resolution against an attorney general.
That statistic suggests a partisan tit-for-tat, but it belies major differences between the cases, both in substance and in politics. This week’s vote showcases the GOP’s willingness to dull the tools to hold officials accountable. The goal is to bludgeon their opponents and lessen the sting when those tools are later used against Republicans.
At issue in Wednesday’s vote was Garland’s decision not to turn over audio of special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Joe Biden. That interview was conducted last year as Hur was investigating Biden for his handling of classified documents after leaving the vice presidency. Hur opted against pressing charges, but he did issue a scathing report calling Biden an “elderly man with a poor memory.”
Hur’s report, however, was undercut by the full transcript. In part to revive the investigation’s political utility, House Republicans want the audio so that it could be played ad nauseum between now and the election. Garland cited executive privilege over the recordings, given the clear lack of legislative purpose when the transcript has already been delivered. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t satisfy the same Republicans who led the failed efforts to find impeachment-worthy evidence against Biden, and who are now taking out their ire on the attorney general.
This situation is similar to one from just over a decade ago, when Congress first held a sitting Cabinet member in contempt. Flashback to the Obama administration, when House Republicans were angry at Attorney General Eric Holder over his handling of the “Fast and Furious” scandal. We don’t have time to get into the details of the government’s extremely stupid sting operation to track gun running in Mexico, but it was a favorite GOP talking point to beat for years. Reflecting that bipartisanship was even then on life support, seven Democrats voted with all but two Republicans on the contempt resolution against Holder for refusing to hand over every requested document.
Tellingly, the furor was just the latest version of Republicans accusing Democrats of a dastardly cover-up in an attempt to find a party-swapped version of the Watergate scandal. It was the exact same playbook we later saw the House run to gin up Fox News headlines, with claims that the IRS was supposedly targeting conservatives (it wasn’t) or that the Obama administration had purposefully lied to the American public about its failure to prevent a terror attack in Libya (it didn’t).
Let’s compare those circumstances to those surrounding William Barr, the second attorney general under former President Donald Trump, being hit with a contempt resolution. He and then-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross were called out for refusing to turn over documents related to the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Ross had claimed that the data would be used to help enforce voting rights laws, an explanation that defied basically everything about the Trump administration’s view of both voting rights and undocumented immigrants.