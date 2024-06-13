Opinion

Florida flooding puts DeSantis’ delusional climate agenda in focus

Ron DeSantis and his MAGA backers have put their thumb on the scale for climate change denial in Florida. And as the state floods, Democrats are reminding voters of that fact.

‘Chaos’: Florida under state of emergency amid record rain and flooding June 13, 2024 / 03:47
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.