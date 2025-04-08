Opinion

Donald Trump fired the man who likely saved his life: Former medical official April 3, 2025 / 10:36

Kennedy sends mixed messages amid measles outbreak

Hours after attending a funeral in Texas for an 8-year-old girl who died of measles, Trump’s top health official praised two anti-vaccine doctors.

By  Rachel Maddow  and  Allison Detzel

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MS NOW. “The Rachel Maddow Show” features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

