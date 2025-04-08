Kennedy sends mixed messages amid measles outbreak

This is an adapted excerpt from the April 7 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

On Saturday, thousands across the country took to the streets to protest the actions of the Trump administration. Among the many signs at the nationwide “Hands Off” demonstrations, a whole subcategory was devoted to measles. In Chicago, one protester held a sign that read: “Got measles? Me neither! Thanks, science!” and in Seattle, another read: “You wanted cheap eggs but … got measles instead!”

Dozens of free measles vaccine clinics have been canceled because of the Trump administration’s massive funding cuts to local health departments.

Right now, the United States is contending with its worst measles outbreak in decades. President Donald Trump has slashed billions of dollars in funding from not just federal, but also local and state health departments. The president also installed as the nation’s top health official a man who made a career out of demonizing vaccines — including falsely claiming that, among other things, vaccines were causing a “holocaust” in America.

On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — that is still an unbelievable phrase — traveled to the epicenter of the measles outbreak in Texas for the funeral of the second unvaccinated child to die of the disease there in the last few weeks, an 8-year-old girl. After the funeral, a social media post from Kennedy included the line: “The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.”

That sentence from Kennedy is true and scientifically accurate, so, for a moment there, we were all on the same page. However, just a few hours later, shortly after attending the funeral of this unvaccinated 8-year-old girl, Kennedy put up another post, praising two Texas doctors as “extraordinary healers” for treating measles patients with quack remedies unsupported by any scientific evidence.