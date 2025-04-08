As trade war looms, JD Vance escalates tensions by referring to Chinese people as ‘peasants’

As tensions between the U.S. and China escalate over President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Vice President JD Vance sparked more acrimony with China by referring to its people as “peasants” in a Fox News interview last week.

While defending the administration’s tariffs on the network Thursday, Vance said “the globalist economy” was working against the U.S.

“Fundamentally, it’s based on two principles: incurring a huge amount of debt to buy things that other countries make for us,” he said in the interview. “To make it a little more crystal clear, we borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture.”

The VP’s comments have been widely circulated — and ridiculed — on Chinese social platforms, including by some who drew comparisons to Vance’s self-described “hillbilly” upbringing, CNN reported.