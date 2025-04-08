Opinion

‘U.S. blackmail’: How China views Trump’s latest tariff threat April 8, 2025 / 04:38

As trade war looms, JD Vance escalates tensions by referring to Chinese people as ‘peasants’

The VP’s comments have been widely ridiculed on Chinese social platforms, including by some who drew comparisons to his “hillbilly” upbringing.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

