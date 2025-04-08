Trump’s out-of-touch Cabinet is a problem that starts at the top

This is an adapted excerpt from the April 7 episode of “Deadline: White House.”
On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to dismiss the concerns of millions of Americans worried about the impact of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, telling NBC News’ Kristen Welker it’s a “false narrative” that people who are close to retiring may now be hesitant to do so because of recent economic turmoil.
“Americans who want to retire right now, the Americans who put away for years in their savings accounts, I think they don’t look at the day-to-day fluctuations,” Bessent said.
With that statement, Bessent, a former hedge fund manager with assets and investments apparently worth more than $700 million, made it quite clear just how disconnected he is from the reality of ordinary Americans, 58% of whom hold stocks, including half the private sector workforce saving for retirement through 401(k) investment accounts.
When Bessent accepted the job of treasury secretary, he sold his home in Charleston, South Carolina, for almost $22 million — a record price for any home on the Charleston peninsula. So it’s easy to see how he, much like Trump’s other ultra-wealthy Cabinet official, Howard Lutnick — who made headlines just a few weeks ago when he said his mother-in-law “wouldn’t call and complain” if she missed a Social Security check — don’t share the same concerns as a majority of the American people.