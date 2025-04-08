Opinion

‘Trump induced economic crisis’: Markets continue drop as major firms raise odds of recession April 7, 2025 / 09:38

Trump’s out-of-touch Cabinet is a problem that starts at the top

Scott Bessent, the former hedge fund manager turned treasury secretary, made it clear how disconnected he is from the reality of ordinary Americans.

By  Stephanie Ruhle  and  Allison Detzel

Stephanie Ruhle

Stephanie Ruhle is host of “The 11th Hour” at 11 p.m. ET on MSNBC and senior business analyst for NBC News.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

