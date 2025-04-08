Trump’s out-of-touch Cabinet is a problem that starts at the top

This is an adapted excerpt from the April 7 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to dismiss the concerns of millions of Americans worried about the impact of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, telling NBC News’ Kristen Welker it’s a “false narrative” that people who are close to retiring may now be hesitant to do so because of recent economic turmoil.

“Americans who want to retire right now, the Americans who put away for years in their savings accounts, I think they don’t look at the day-to-day fluctuations,” Bessent said.

While the markets were melting down over his tariffs, Trump wasn’t in Washington trying to calm the fears of the American people. He was golfing.

With that statement, Bessent, a former hedge fund manager with assets and investments apparently worth more than $700 million, made it quite clear just how disconnected he is from the reality of ordinary Americans, 58% of whom hold stocks, including half the private sector workforce saving for retirement through 401(k) investment accounts.