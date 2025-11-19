Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Three countries. Three measles outbreaks. One cause.

Measles is our most contagious disease, moving through human populations with an efficiency that flu, Covid and polio can only dream of.

‘Epic disaster’: RFK Jr.’s vaccine skepticism looms as measles cases hit 3-decade high July 13, 2025 / 07:25
By  Dr. Adam Ratner

Dr. Adam Ratner

Dr. Adam Ratner is a pediatric infectious diseases physician based in New York City and the author of "Booster Shots: The Urgent Lessons of Measles and the Uncertain Future of Children's Health."