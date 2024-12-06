Opinion

With Trump bent on revenge, Biden encouraged to extend pardons to Trump targets December 4, 2024 / 06:27

Republicans weigh in on preemptive pardons in unintentionally funny ways

Jim Jordan claimed preemptive pardons are unnecessary because Donald Trump “has never been about retribution.” Maybe he meant a different Donald Trump?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

