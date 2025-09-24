Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Dallas ICE shooting being investigated as ‘targeted violence’: FBI September 24, 2025 / 03:36

Shooting at ICE facility in Dallas leaves one detainee dead

Authorities said three detainees were shot in “an act of targeted violence;” no ICE officers were injured in the attack.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post