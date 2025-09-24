Shooting at ICE facility in Dallas leaves one detainee dead

A shooting at an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas has left one detainee dead and two others critically injured, with the assailant dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon to say that one detainee is dead and two others remain in critical condition — correcting an earlier report that said two detainees were dead.

Senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation have identified 29-year-old Joshua Jahn as the suspect, NBC News reported.

The FBI is investigating Wednesday’s shooting as “an act of targeted violence,” said Joe Rothrock, FBI special agent in charge of the Dallas, at a press briefing Wednesday. He noted that rounds found near the suspected shooter “contained messages that were anti-ICE in nature.”

No law enforcement officers were hurt. Rothrock said authorities are not releasing the identities of the victims.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said police responded to the shooting at about 6:40 a.m., where they found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of the people were dead, including the shooter, Comeaux said.