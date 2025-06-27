Senate rejects War Powers Act measure on Trump, additional military strikes on Iran

Last week, The Washington Post reported that many Senate Democrats were concerned that Donald Trump was “considering striking Iran without seeking authorization from Congress — or even filling them in on his plans.” Those fears were well grounded: Two days later, the president ordered preemptive airstrikes against Iranian targets, without congressional authorization and without informing key Democratic officials.

Ahead of the offensive, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia introduced a war powers resolution designed to limit the use of the U.S. armed forces against Iran without congressional approval.

Six days after the airstrikes, the Senate took up the measure — privileged resolutions reach the floor, whether the majority’s leadership likes it or not — and it was not subject to the 60-vote filibuster rule. In other words, all Kaine’s proposal needed was a simple majority.

He didn’t get one.

The 53-47 vote opposing the resolution fell mostly on party lines — with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as the only senators to break with their own sides.