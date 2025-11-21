Trump’s boat strikes move us toward war with Venezuela as Congress watches

Why Venezuela? That is a question few in power seem interested in answering. And that silence is how a country sleepwalks into war.
The United States is methodically moving toward an unauthorized military conflict with Venezuela. “The U.S. military has blown up at least 21 boats, killing more than 80 people since the Trump administration’s antidrug campaign began in September,” The New York Times reported this week. Yet almost nobody in Congress seems to care enough to do the necessary oversight or just ask the Trump administration, “Why Venezuela?”
A fleet of American battleships has arrived near Venezuela, where the administration has been attacking boats it says are ferrying drugs. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is not ruling out sending U.S. troops into Venezuela, as his administration weighs potential military action against a nation the White House says is being run by a drug cartel leader. Who exactly would that be? President Nicolas Maduro has been in power since 2013. Regardless, the administration’s argument crumbles under even basic scrutiny. Furthermore, Venezuela’s criminal networks are not driving America’s fentanyl crisis. The administration has cited a threat from drug trafficking and narcoterrorists without providing evidence for its claims.
Still, much of Washington acts as though the president is entitled to point at a map, declare a new villain and send young Americans into harm’s way.
It has the hallmarks of a classic “wag the dog” scenario. When presidents find themselves cornered by scandal — and this president often is — they reach for a distraction. What’s the most dramatic distraction available? War.
The timing here is impossible to ignore. On Tuesday, the House overwhelmingly passed a bill to force the release of files related to the Justice Department’s investigation into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Senate moved so quickly to pass the legislation by unanimous consent that the bill hadn’t officially arrived from the House.
Along with the expected release of Epstein documents, Republicans are contending with economic strain, a ballot box-spanking in this month’s elections, bleak 2026 midterm forecasts and fallout from allowing Affordable Care Act tax credits to expire — effectively stripping health-care coverage from millions of their constituents.
Which is why the recent military actions in the Caribbean and talk about Venezuela look less like a national security necessity and more like an attempt to seize the narrative, rally the base and bury bad headlines under the fog of manufactured conflict. It’s one of the most dangerous schemes in the political playbook, and Congress needs to recognize it for exactly what it is.
The issue has escalated to the point that the U.K. has stopped sharing intelligence on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean over concerns about the legality of recent U.S. strikes, according to two sources who spoke to NBC News.
So why isn’t Congress doing anything? The branch of government with the sole power to declare war has not just dropped that constitutional ball, but it also ignores the fact that lawmakers have the ball in the first place. Senate Republicans blocked a resolution this month that would have prevented Trump from attacking Venezuela without congressional authorization. Only two Republicans joined Democrats in backing the measure. The resolution’s co-sponsor, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has condemned U.S. strikes on alleged drug cartel boats, said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that the strikes “go against all of our tradition.”