How Trump is using the shutdown to make ICE even worse

Sometimes the best way to understand a presidential administration’s program is not what its officials say, but how it spends its money. This becomes more vivid during a government shutdown, when the White House can deem some government services nonessential and therefore suspended. During the first shutdown of President Donald Trump’s second term, one thing has been blisteringly clear: It believes not only that expelling undocumented migrants from the country is essential business, but also that it should come at potentially great cost to human life.
A new Washington Post report compares how much — or how little — different parts of the government have shuttered since the shutdown began last week. The Environmental Protection Agency already has sent home about 89% of its staff, and the Education Department furloughed 87% of its staff. But the Department of Homeland Security, which houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is expected to furlough merely 8% of its staff. Reuters separately reports that only 5% of DHS staff members have been furloughed so far. The only federal agencies that are sending home smaller fractions of their staffs, according to the Post, are the Treasury Department and Veterans Affairs.
A DHS planning document offers several different justifications for keeping DHS employees. By far the largest share are jobs deemed “necessary to protect life and property.” Other rationales include performing activities “expressly authorized” or “necessarily implied” by law.
Whatever the reason, those employees are helping keep the gears of immigration enforcement turning: “Officers continue to arrest migrants; detention centers remain fully operational; and the government issued new contracts for additional migrant holding facilities just last week,” the Post reports. But there are notable exceptions. The Office of Detention Oversight, which inspects detention centers to make sure they comply with federal standards for the safe and humane treatment of migrants, has been furloughed. And the Post found that officials overseeing ICE’s civil rights and privacy divisions “all sent automated messages saying they would ‘return to duty upon conclusion of the funding hiatus.’”
In short, the Trump administration is still detaining immigrants, but it has sent home the people who make sure that detention sites are safe and the people who help protect immigrants’ civil rights. And these furloughs come after DHS has already eliminated multiple internal watchdog agencies. “The cruelty is the point,” The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer wrote of the first Trump administration, and those words remain true when it comes to the second administration’s treatment of immigrants.