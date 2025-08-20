Opinion

The problem(s) with Trump declaring himself a ‘war hero’

If Trump is looking for actual war heroes, I might refer him to some of the people whose service he denigrated both before and after taking office.

Aug. 20, 2025, 12:50 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

