As Trump militarizes the nation’s capital, his ‘proof’ of success falls apart

The week after Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to the streets of Washington, D.C., and placed local police officers under federal control, the president has expressed delight over the effects of his controversial power-grab. In fact, the Republican has already convinced himself that the militarization of the nation’s capital has been a great success.

“I’ve made Washington, D.C., just an incredible place in literally four days,” he boasted during his latest Fox News appearance. The comments came the day after the president wrote on his social media platform, “People are flocking to D.C. again,” pointing to a trend he appears to have made up.

Trump has even presented proof — or at least, something he perceives as proof — of his triumph. During an Oval Office event on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Republican told reporters, “The restaurants [in D.C.] the last two days were busier than they’ve been in a long time.” A day later, he repeated the claim on Fox News.

Trump on DC: "Did you see what's happening with the restaurants? They're bursting" (The exact opposite is in fact true) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-08-19T12:29:13.333Z

“Did you see what’s happening with the restaurants?” he asked rhetorically. “They’re bursting.”

It’s worth emphasizing that some might see room for a debate about the tradeoffs. Perhaps, some might argue, it’s worth tolerating authoritarian tactics and the militarization of the nation’s capital if it creates conditions for a more robust local economy.

But before that debate happens, it’s important to grapple with the fact that Trump’s boast is ridiculously untrue. The Washington Post reported:

Since President Donald Trump announced his takeover of the D.C. police force last week, restaurant reservations have dropped in the city by as much as 31 percent year over year for a single day, according to restaurant booking data. Business owners are concerned that the continued surge in law enforcement could impact their revenue during a vital period of the summer.

The Post spoke to Mauricio Fraga-Rosenfeld, co-owner of El Secreto de Rosita, which is about a mile and a half north of the White House, and across the street from a police station where he said federal troops have often assembled.

“Reservations are low, low, low” compared to last year,” Fraga-Rosenfeld said, adding, “The city is dead. … People are scared.”

WUSA, the local CBS affiliate, ran a related report, noting data that showed “reservations at restaurants in the district dropped by more than 30% just two days after Trump announced he would take emergency control of police.” WTOP, a local radio station, highlighted similar statistical evidence.

So why did the president claim the opposite? It likely has something to do with the fact that he routinely struggles to the tell the difference between what’s real and what he thinks ought to be real.

But, some might say, maybe it’s all worth it if the streets of D.C. really are significantly safer. Sure, the president is engaging in authoritarian tactics, and sure, local businesses are struggling, but if crime rates have shown a sharp improvement, maybe it’s worth paying the cost?

That’s a tough argument to take seriously for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that recent crime data for D.C. found only marginal differences from before and after the federal takeover.

So let’s take stock. Despite the fact that Trump has peddled some absurd claims, we’re left with a legally dubious deployment that (a) is hurting the local community’s economy; (b) isn’t making much of a difference on crime rates; and (c) is wildly unpopular with local residents.

This isn’t a triumph; it’s the latest in a series of fiascos.