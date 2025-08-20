Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump’s radical transformation of federal law enforcement August 19, 2025 / 13:13

As Trump militarizes the nation’s capital, his ‘proof’ of success falls apart

The president claims to have evidence that his deployments in Washington, D.C., are working. A closer look suggests his proof is entirely made up.

Aug. 20, 2025, 8:47 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post