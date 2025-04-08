Trump fires U.S. admiral at NATO as part of an intensifying military purge

In modern American politics, most candidates, especially those seeking national leadership positions, tend to go out of their way to show respect and appreciation for the U.S. military. Donald Trump has long taken a dramatically different task, including during much of the 2024 campaign, when the Republican condemned his own country’s military leaders in striking terms.

Indeed, a month before Election Day, he said during an interview, “The military is bad. We have generals that do such a bad job.” In the same interview, Trump went on to complain that U.S. military leaders “never get fired.”

Evidently, he meant it. The Associated Press reported:

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, the only woman on NATO’s military committee, was fired over the weekend by the Trump administration, U.S. officials said Monday. Although no reason was given, officials said it was apparently tied to comments she has made that supported diversity in the force.

The AP’s account noted that Chatfield was notified of her ouster by Adm. Christopher Grady, the acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who told the admiral that the Trump administration wanted to “go in a different direction.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly made the decision, and the AP report noted that it’s “unclear whether he received any direction” from the president.

While there’s ample precedent for military leaders being fired for cause, there’s no indication that Chatfield, a decorated helicopter pilot and the first woman to lead the Naval War College, did anything wrong or was falling short in her duties in any way.

So why was she removed from her post? According to The Washington Post, Chatfield had been targeted by a conservative group called the American Accountability Foundation, which lobbied Hegseth for her removal, pointing to a 2015 speech in which Chatfield said that “our diversity is our strength.”

And in 2025, such a sentiment is apparently beyond the pale.

The developments were not well received among Democrats on Capitol Hill. In fact, Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement, “Yet again, President Trump has fired a military officer serving in a role that is critical to maintaining U.S. national security and national defense with no explanation given for the person’s removal. … The lack of information regarding VADM Chatfield’s removal is unacceptable, as is the apparent lack of planning for her successor.

“Yet again, our country is less safe because of President Trump’s actions.”