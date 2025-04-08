Opinion

‘This is shameful’: Trump sows animosity and mistrust abroad, degrading Americans in the process March 28, 2025 / 12:03

Trump fires U.S. admiral at NATO as part of an intensifying military purge

After Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield was ousted, a key House Democrat said, “Yet again, our country is less safe because of President Trump’s actions.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

