Immigration has always been a Trump card. That might not work anymore.

Since he came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower a decade ago, President Donald Trump has leaned into immigration as a core issue.
But as he heads into next year’s midterm elections, it may not be giving him the boost he wants.
Since taking office in January, Trump has pushed hard to restrict immigration, ramp up deportations and expand border enforcement, even as polls show voters list the economy as their top concern. “I always felt the border was first,” he told House Republicans in January.
Trump has even acknowledged that his own aides are trying to get him to shift focus, claiming that the issue has lost salience with voters because his administration has been so effective.
“Before I was running, that’s all they talked about: the border, the border, the border,” Trump said last week at a rally in Pennsylvania. “Now I fixed it, nobody wants to talk about it. Even my people, they say, ‘Sir, don’t put it in your speech.’”
Voters aren’t just naming other priorities, mainly the cost of living, but polls show that they are increasingly opposed to the president’s heavy-handed approach to mass deportations and feeling more positive about the contributions of immigrants.
A record share of Americans considered immigration a “good thing” for the country this year, according to a Gallup survey analyzing more than two decades of history. An AP-NORC nationwide poll conducted in early December found that Trump’s approval rating on immigration generally hit its lowest point of 2025 — falling 11 points since the survey started in March.
Only 38% of Americans now endorse his handling of immigration. Of that cohort, just 26% of independent voters — a coveted voting bloc— approved of Trump’s oversight of immigration, according to AP-NORC data shared with MS NOW.
Trump’s approach still has overwhelming support among Republicans, though that has dropped eight points, to 80%, since May.
Trump notably received the endorsement of half of participants in the survey for his management of border security, which the president said that he “campaigned very, very strongly on.” On Monday, Trump gave out the first-ever “Mexican Border Defense Medal” to service members in the Oval Office.
While the president tends to blur immigration and border security, polls show that voters have a more nuanced take, treating them as separate issues.
Jennifer Benz, the director of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, told MS NOW that Trump’s approval rating on border security has held “fairly steady” this year. However, “looking specifically at immigration and the tactics around deportation,” Benz continued, “there’s signals of decline.”
Trump’s decision to empower U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport millions of immigrants has played a role as well.