The cost of Trump’s White House ballroom has doubled over the last five months

In late July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt enthusiastically delivered the announcement “that the construction of the new White House ballroom will begin,” she told reporters, and that Donald Trump and other donors “have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this approximately $200 million structure.”

By October, the price tag had grown to $250 million. Soon after, it was $300 million. As of Tuesday night, it’s $400 million.

Trump now says his ballroom will cost $400 million (it was supposed to cost $250 million less than two months ago) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-17T02:31:58.080Z

In other words, the cost has doubled over the course of five months. The president acknowledged the new figure at a White House event where he boasted, “I build under budget,” seemingly indifferent to the irony.

The revised total comes on the heels of the Republican bringing in a new architect as his ambitions grew. (The New York Times reported a few weeks ago, “What started as a 500-seat ballroom connected to the East Wing grew to 650 seats. Next, [the president] wanted a 999-seat ballroom, then room for 1,350.” This week, Trump said he wants the ballroom to be large enough to host an inauguration.)