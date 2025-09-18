Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Chilling’: Hayes reacts to Jimmy Kimmel suspension following Trump FCC threats September 17, 2025 / 09:21

Eight months later, Trump’s promise to ‘bring back free speech’ collapses into farce

Months after the president said he’d “stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech,” it’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post