Eight months later, Trump’s promise to ‘bring back free speech’ collapses into farce

Partway through his second presidential inaugural address, Donald Trump boasted, “After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I also will sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America.”

Soon after, the Republican followed through, signing an order that emphasized the right of the American people to speak freely “without government interference.” The same document accused the Biden administration of using federal powers to advance “the government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate.”

The order added, “Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society,” before concluding, “It is the policy of the United States to secure the right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech [and] ensure that no Federal Government officer, employee, or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen.”

In the days and weeks that followed, the president bragged about the importance of his directive, including in his speech to a joint session of Congress in March. “I have stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America,” he claimed. “It’s back.”

Reading this months later, it’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry. As The Washington Post summarized:

A week after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump and his allies are attacking critics of the right-wing activist who they say have gone too far, a campaign that detractors described as an alarming attempt to curtail one of the nation’s most hallowed civil liberties: freedom of expression.