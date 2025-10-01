Republicans are lying to the American people about Trump’s government shutdown

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 1 episode of “Morning Joe.”

On Wednesday, the federal government shut down for the first time in nearly seven years, after the Senate rejected the House’s Republican-drafted stopgap spending bill. Millions of federal employees are set to lose their paychecks, and even more Americans will lose access to government services.

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Republican leaders in Congress have all falsely claimed that Democrats are shutting down the government over demands for benefits for undocumented immigrants. Senate Republicans’ official X account accused Democrats of holding the government “hostage” to “give illegal aliens free healthcare.”

Under Trump, it seems Republicans have gotten very comfortable with lying. Democrats aren’t shutting down the government to fund free health care for people who are here illegally. In fact, undocumented immigrants are already barred from participating in federally funded health care programs.