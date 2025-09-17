Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Ousted CDC Director: RFK Jr. ‘asked me to commit to firing scientists or resign’ September 17, 2025 / 05:30

Ousted CDC director says Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to change childhood vaccine schedule

Susan Monarez told a Senate committee Wednesday that she was fired for refusing to go along with the health secretary’s unscientific agenda.

Image: Brandy Zadrozny
By  Brandy Zadrozny
Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.

Latest Post