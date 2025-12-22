Monday’s Mini-Report, 12.22.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* One step forward, one step back: “The Kremlin on Sunday appeared to temper enthusiasm on the results of several days of peace talks in Miami, where American representatives met separately with Russian and Ukrainian officials in the latest round of negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war with Ukraine.”

* That’s a lot of ambassadors: “The Trump administration has recalled more than two dozen career diplomats from ambassador positions and other senior posts around the world as it works to enforce adherence with President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, current and former U.S. officials said.”

* In Syria: “The Trump administration launched major airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria late Friday in what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described as ‘vengeance’ for the killing of three Americans by an ISIS gunman last week.”

* Our ridiculous energy policy: “The Trump administration on Monday said it would pause leases for five wind farms under construction off the East Coast, essentially gutting the country’s nascent offshore wind industry in a sharp escalation of President Trump’s crusade against the renewable energy source.”