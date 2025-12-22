Opinion

How Trump’s latest assault on climate science, dismantling NCAR, fulfills a Project 2025 goal

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote that the Biden administration’s “climate fanaticism” needed a “whole-of-government unwinding.”

Trump admin to dismantle ‘critically important’ weather and climate research center December 19, 2025 / 05:42
By  Derrick Z. Jackson

Derrick Z. Jackson

Derrick Z. Jackson is a Union of Concerned Scientists fellow in climate and energy at the Center for Science and Democracy. A former columnist for The Boston Globe, he’s the co-author of “Project Puffin: The Improbable Quest to Bring a Beloved Seabird Back to Egg Rock.”