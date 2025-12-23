Navy to build a ‘Golden Fleet’ of new ‘Trump-class’ warships

The United States will build new “Trump-class” battleships as part of a “Golden Fleet,” President Donald Trump announced Monday.
The old has not built new battleships since World War II.
“They’ll be the fastest, the biggest, and by far 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built,” Trump said at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy Secretary John Phelan and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Trump said construction will begin on two steel battleships and “we’re going to quickly morph into 10,” with the possibility of up to 25 total. The first ship in the so-called Golden Fleet will be called the USS Defiant; construction could take several years.