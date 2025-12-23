Navy to build a ‘Golden Fleet’ of new ‘Trump-class’ warships

The president’s announcement comes a month after the Navy scrapped plans for a new warship fleet, citing a need to built ships more quickly. When asked by a reporter how the administration will ensure “sufficient workforce availability” during construction, Trump said: “We’re going to have tremendous workforce availability. We’re also going to have robots helping us.”

During the news conference, Trump also reiterated his intention to expand his military campaign against alleged drug boats off the coast of Venezuela, building on recent strikes that have drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers and legal experts.

















