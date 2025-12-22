DHS probes staffers who wanted CISA boss to take polygraph that he failed

The Department of Homeland Security is trying to quiet a brewing controversy over a failed polygraph test that was administered to the acting head of the nation’s top cybersecurity agency.
Politico reported Sunday on concerns that have reverberated through the organization since the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s deputy director, Madhu Gottumukkala, a Kristi Noem associate, failed the test in July.
The Trump administration and its allies in Congress have sought to undermine CISA, which Trump officially launched in his first term, ever since its first director refuted the president’s false election fraud claims after the 2020 election. Former Director Jen Easterly resigned in January, prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration, and Noem appointed Gottumukkala as deputy director (and thus acting director) in May, while Trump’s nominee for the role still hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate. Noem has taken steps to gut the agency and downplayed its role in protecting elections from mis- and disinformation.
The Politico report says at least six staffers at CISA have been targeted with investigations for insisting on the test because Gottumukkala sought to access highly sensitive materials at the agency:
The test was scheduled that month [July] to determine [Gottumukkala’s] eligibility to review one of the most sensitive intelligence programs shared with CISA by another spy agency, three current officials and one former official said. That material was designated as a controlled access program — meaning its circulation was supposed to be tightly restricted to those assigned as need-to-know — and the agency that furnished it to CISA further required that any need-to-know employees first pass what is known as a counter-intelligence polygraph, according to four current officials and one former official.
In its response to Politico, DHS didn’t deny that Gottumukkala had failed the polygraph test, but it characterized the test as “unsanctioned.” As Politico reported of a statement by DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin: