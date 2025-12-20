U.S. launches strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The Trump administration launched major airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria late Friday in what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described as “vengeance” for the killing of three Americans by an ISIS gunman last week.
U.S. forces “struck more than 70 targets” in central Syria with military support from the Jordanian Armed Forces, according to U.S. Central Command, which directs military operations in the Middle East.
“This operation is critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the U.S. homeland,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region.”
In a post on X on Friday, Hegseth said the strikes were “in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria.”
The gunman killed two U.S. soldiers and a U.S. civilian interpreter last week — the first U.S. troops killed in Syria since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted last year.