Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.12.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In Syria: “The U.S. has carried out ‘large-scale strikes’ against multiple Islamic State targets in Syria along with partner forces, U.S. Central Command said on Saturday. The attack is a part of an operation launched on Dec. 19, when U.S. forces struck ‘more than 70 targets’ in central Syria as retaliation for the killing of three Americans by an ISIS gunman in early December.”

* In Iran: “Iran said Monday that it was prepared for conflict but also ready to negotiate after President Trump warned that the United States might intervene to stop an increasingly deadly government crackdown on opposition protests.”

* In Mississippi: “A suspect in an arson fire at a historic Mississippi synagogue admitted to targeting the house of worship because of its ‘Jewish ties’ and was turned in to authorities by his father who had observed burn marks on his son’s ankles, hands and face, the FBI said Monday.”

* Speaking of Mississippi, there was a mass shooting in the state on Friday: “Six people were killed in Mississippi on Friday evening in a shooting spree apparently carried out by a single gunman, who mainly targeted members of his own extended family, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.”

* A key White House legal setback, Part I: “A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked the Trump administration from freezing roughly $10 billion in federal funding for child care and social services destined for five Democratic-led states, keeping funds flowing until a lawsuit against the government can progress.”

* A key White House legal setback, Part II: “A federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Friday from enforcing part of an executive order directing the government to withhold federal election funds to states that do not alter their voting procedures in line with the president’s demands.”