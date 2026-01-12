New poll finds key group behind Trump’s 2024 victory is souring on the president

Donald Trump appears to be losing his grip on a group of voters who were key to his 2024 victory: young men. A new survey from the Democratic-led project Speaking with American Men shows that only 46% of the demographic approves of the president, a 10-point drop from last spring.
MS NOW political contributor John Della Volpe, who spearheaded the survey, walked through the results on Saturday’s “The Weekend: Primetime.” Young men are a “significant reason why Trump is in the White House today,” Della Volpe said, but one year into his second term, it appears those voters — ages 16 to 29 — could be having buyer’s remorse.
He said the new poll showed that 25% of young men who voted for Trump in 2024 now say that if they had to do it over again, they wouldn’t cast their ballot for him.
“What we found was young men chose Trump a year ago for a basic reason: for some more economic stability in their life,” said Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. “Now, a year later, they’re reassessing not whether they should continue to be involved in politics, but whether they should continue to support Donald Trump, given their economic situation today.”
“Breitbart said a generation ago that politics is downstream of culture,” he added. “What this report indicates is politics is downstream of experience — the day-to-day lived experience that millions of young men are having today. And when they look at that, it’s not about ideology — it’s about who’s delivering.”
Della Volpe said only 27% of respondents said Trump is “delivering for people” like them, adding, “When they look back, they actually remember that Barack Obama did deliver. They delivered health care, specifically to younger people, and that is not forgotten by younger people, especially in this era.”