U.S. launches fresh strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The U.S. has carried out “large-scale strikes” against multiple Islamic State targets in Syria along with partner forces, U.S. Central Command said on Saturday.

The attack is a part of an operation launched on Dec. 19, when U.S. forces struck “more than 70 targets” in central Syria as retaliation for the killing of three Americans by an ISIS gunman in early December.

“The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Tom Barrack, the Trump administration's special envoy for Syria, announced on Saturday that he met with Syria's new leadership in Damascus "to discuss recent developments in Aleppo and the broader path forward for Syria's historic transition." The deadly attack in December marked the first fatalities of U.S. troops in the country since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted last year. Three other U.S. service members were injured in the attack in December, and a state-run news agency reported that two members of the Syrian security forces were also wounded. President Donald Trump said at the time that the attack by ISIS took place "in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them." He also said Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whom he had met in November at the White House, was "extremely angry and disturbed by this attack." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last month that the operation was "a declaration of vengeance" over the deaths of the American service members. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.