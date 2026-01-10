Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

U.S. launches fresh strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The attack is a part of an operation launched on Dec. 19, when the U.S. conducted airstrikes in retaliation for an ambush that killed three U.S. troops and a civilian interpreter.

Civilians evacuate an area in Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.
Civilians evacuate an area in Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. Omar Albam / AP Photo
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.