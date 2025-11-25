Opinion

Former Sen. Doug Jones announces his run for Alabama governor

The Democrat’s campaign for governor of the deep-red state will once again pit him against Tommy Tuberville, who soundly ousted him from the Senate in 2020.

Doug Jones.
Doug Jones in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 13, 2017.Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.