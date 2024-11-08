Opinion

Trump will try to use ‘every single lever’ of presidential power: Beschloss November 7, 2024 / 04:19

A key MAGA lawyer is out for revenge. Will Trump follow suit?

Mike Davis is largely unknown outside Trump world. But his revenge-focused social media posts are starting to get more attention.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin
Nov. 8, 2024, 5:06 PM EST

By

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 

