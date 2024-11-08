A key MAGA lawyer is out for revenge. Will Trump follow suit?

The morning after his decisive victory, President-elect Donald Trump enjoyed a quiet day at Mar-a-Lago, occasionally talking with world leaders and “thinking about the future,” NBC News reported, citing a senior campaign official.

That official also told NBC that, in the wake of his win, Trump’s “bitterness” was gone, stating there’s been “no talk of” special counsel Jack Smith or New York Attorney General Letitia James, two of the prosecutors who have vexed Trump the most through their respective criminal and civil cases against him.

Given Trump’s history of deriding — and threatening — his perceived enemies, the official’s assessment warrants a healthy amount of skepticism. But even if Trump’s allegedly lighter mood lasts, it’s not entirely mirrored by his key allies, including those who frequently come up as potential contenders for leadership roles in the next Trump White House or the Justice Department. Indeed, among that group is Mike Davis, a prominent conservative lawyer whose qualifications for leading the DOJ or serving as White House counsel are matched only by his public thirst for revenge.

‘We want him in a very high capacity’

There is no question that Davis has the resume to compete for those jobs, with experience that includes serving as the lead nominations staffer for then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, during which he helped shepherd Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh through their confirmations. He has also clerked for Gorsuch, worked in George W. Bush’s DOJ, and served as an aide to then-House Speaker (and current Trump ally) Newt Gingrich.

But today, he is better known as the founder and president of the Article III Project, an organization that bills itself as bringing “brass knuckles to fight leftist lawfare,” and he commands serious attention and respect in the Trump world.

At an October campaign event in Colorado, where Davis primarily resides and practices law, Trump called him out by name, exclaiming, “This guy is tough as hell. … We want him in a very high capacity.” It’s moments like that that have prompted other outlets, like The Washington Post, to note Davis has “positioned himself to be a key adviser on legal issues and judicial selection.” And perhaps unsurprisingly, the Post also reported Davis had been “privately floated” by Trump as a potential attorney general.

Mike Davis, left, then-chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Commitee, stands next to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sept. 13, 2018. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file

Davis, for his part, has stated publicly he prefers Mark Paoletta, former general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget, for attorney general. Davis also said he would rather serve as Trump’s “viceroy” than as White House counsel, telling Trump adviser Steve Bannon in March that he would prefer to be a viceroy of Washington, D.C., “because I don’t like democracy.”

But here’s where things get scary. For a guy who disclaims any desire to fill an official role, he has been remarkably specific about what he thinks should happen next — and confident that it will.

For example, on Wednesday morning, when Trump was allegedly ebullient, Davis tweeted a very different “current mood”: “I want to drag their dead political bodies,” presumably referring to Democrats or some subgroup thereof, “through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.)”

And if that were not concerning enough, consider that on Wednesday and Thursday on X, Davis:

Trump whisperer or just trolling the libs?