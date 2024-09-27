Letitia James’ massive Trump civil fraud victory in question after appellate argument

Donald Trump had a decent day in court on Thursday, as his lawyer pressed a panel of New York state appellate judges to upend the massive, nine-figure fraud ruling against the former president and his business empire. If the judges’ pointed questions to the state are any indication, then there’s a chance that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ stunning trial victory earlier this year could be curbed.

Part of the issue boils down to how broadly James used a state law to go after Trump and his civil co-defendants for fraud in financial dealings, given that it wasn’t a case where victims were conned and then complained to the government about it. Put differently, the question is how broadly that law, Executive Law 63(12), can reach.

The hearing got off to a rough start for the state’s lawyer, Judith Vale (starting at about 34:00 in the video posted by the court). Before she could say much at all, one of the judges jumped in to ask whether there had ever been a case where the attorney general sued under the state executive law

to upset a private business transaction that was between equally sophisticated partners, where the supposed victim had the ability and legal obligation to discover the allegedly misrepresented matters by conducting its own due diligence; where the supposed wrongdoer advised the supposed victim, through written disclaimers, to conduct its own due diligence and to draw its own conclusions; where the alleged misrepresentation almost entirely concerned inherently subjective valuations of properties and businesses; and where the victim never complained about any fraud.”

Well, when you put it that way.

It didn’t get a whole lot better for the state from there. A second judge questioned the harm when there was little to no effect on the public marketplace. A third judge said the case sounded like a potential commercial dispute between private actors, suggesting it’s not something the attorney general needed to get involved with. And a fourth judge on the five-judge panel said they were concerned with “mission creep” — that is, whether the state law had been used to do something it wasn’t meant to do.

Play

Vale maintained that there was a public impact, that public interest is at stake, and that in passing the executive law, the state legislature “was concerned with harms to the honest businesspeople” who “don’t do the misconduct.”