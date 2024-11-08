Opinion

Jack Smith sets early December deadline to detail next steps in Trump case November 8, 2024 / 02:20

Jim Jordan advances investigation into Jack Smith’s investigation

The special counsel’s cases appear to be ending, but Jordan's investigation into the investigation is apparently still advancing.

Nov. 8, 2024, 1:34 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

