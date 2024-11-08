Trump broke a record with Latino voters. History can tell us why.

President-elect Donald Trump did what once seemed impossible: According to NBC News exit polls, after running a campaign promising the mass deportation of undocumented migrants, he won 45% of the Latino vote. That’s the highest-ever tally for a Republican presidential candidate.
Extreme positions to “seal the border,” “stop the migrant invasion,” and “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history” rightly sounded threatening to many U.S. Latinos, but others looked past the Trump campaign’s violent anti-immigrant rhetoric and focused on the Republican’s promises to “make America affordable again.” Like voters of all stripes who were frustrated with inflation, Latino voters in pre-election polls kept listing the economy as the top concern and believed Trump to be better on that issue.And, yes, many Latinos also believed Trump would be better at securing the border and controlling immigration.
Over the summer, CBS News/YouGov poll reported that 53% of registered Latino voters favored Trump’s plan of mass deportation. No one wanted to believe it, but that finding was consistent with other data. Pew Research reported that 76% of Latinos thought the border was a “crisis” or a “major problem,” with 74 % saying that the government was doing a bad job in addressing it.
History can help explain this. As Russell Contreras wrote this week for Axios, there have always been anti-immigrant sentiments in Latino communities. “During the Mexican American civil rights movement of the 1950s,” Contreras wrote, “Latino civil rights leaders often pressed for deportations and limited migration over fear immigrants were depressing wages and taking jobs from poor Hispanic workers.” Consider the Queens voter who was born in Ecuador and voted for Trump on Tuesday. She told Documented, “I know that they have come to settle but there are also many people who have come here and have destroyed the city and the country in general.”
Trump exploited that “us versus them” mentality that has long existed among Latinos in this country, especially among those who are more assimilated, more English-dominant and who were born in the U.S. He also masked his fearmongering of Latinos seeking entry into the country with praise for many Latinos who are already here. “The Latino vote is so incredible because they’re unbelievable people. They have incredible skills, incredible energy, and they’re very entrepreneurial,” he said during a Univision interview last year.
According to a September Pew Research Center study of Latino voters and the presidential race, “70% of Latinos who back Trump say their choice is more a vote for Trump than against Harris” and listed the economy (93%), violent crime (73%) and immigration (71%) as their top issues.
Horacio Perdomo, a Latino voter in Florida, told me via email Thursday that “Trump did not put us in a box. Simply, his policies appealed to Latinos.”
Well, not all of them.